Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) has declared a seven day fasting and prayer session to cry to the Almighty God to intervene in the world’s dreaded disease, coronavirus.

State CAN Chairman, Rev. Akpen Leva who disclosed this after a meeting of the CAN officials in the state informed that the church was getting increasingly disturbed at the rate of the spread of the disease.

Leva urged all Christians in Benue to actively participate in the seven day fasting and prayer session to seek the face of God concerning the life claiming disease stressing that nothing was too big for God to do.

The CAN Chairman however expressed confidence in the ability of the Almighty God to intervene and possibly heal those said to have been infected by the virus around the world.

He called on the leaders of CAN blocs, Ministers of the gospel, leaders of churches, women and youth wings of CAN as well as all CAN structures at the local government level to mobilise their members to participate in the week-long fasting and prayers which would begin in all the churches in the state on March 23, 2020 and rounded up on Sunday March 29, 2020 at NKST Church, Iortyer, Makurdi by 2pm.

While sympathising with the victims of the virus, the CAN Chairman prayed for the quick recovery of the victims and urged Christians to intensify prayers for them and also to stop the spread of the virus.

The CAN Chairman appreciated the efforts of the Federal and Benue State Governments in combating the virus and called on the people to cooperate with the government explaining that the closure of schools and public meetings was a temporary measure to stop the spread of the virus.

Leva enjoined the people of the state to observe strictly the health and safety guidelines such as regular hand washing, avoid overcrowding, handshake as well as touching ones face with hand among others.