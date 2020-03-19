Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As part of preventive measures to nip the deadly coronavirus ravaging the globe in the bud, the Benue State government has ordered the closure of all schools in the state by next week Friday, March 27, 2020.

Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar stated that all schools in the state had been directed to conclude examinations on or before Friday next week and proceed on holiday.

He said the decision to close schools before the scheduled end of the current academic term had become necessary as part of measures to prevent an outbreak of the disease in the state.

Ityavyar explained further that in the meantime, the State Executive Council had urged schools to ensure that physical contact is restricted before the end of the examinations.

The education commissioner restated the commitment of the Samuel Ortom administration to safeguarding the future of the Benue child.

Also speaking to journalists, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo said Benue has established an isolation centre at the state University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi.

Ongbabo added that the state’s health ministry was also working with the National Centre for Disease Control to be on alert in the event that any of those in contact with the eight positive cases in the country have made their way into the state.

He said surveillance against coronavirus had been stepped up and advised the people to avoid shaking of hands and observe personal hygiene such as frequently washing their hands with soap.

Earlier, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ngunan Addingi had informed newsmen that the ministry would be embarking on sensitisation of the people at markets, parks and other places on the danger posed by coronavirus and the preventive measures they should adopt.