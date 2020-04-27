Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government has announced the extension of the partial lockdown within the state as well as the dusk to dawn curfew until further notice.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Government House in Makurdi in continuation of the fight against COVID-19.

He also placed a ban on roadside trading which had become the order of the day following the closure of markets saying it violates the social distancing rule.

The Governor added that all entry points into the state remain closed until further notice, stressing that restrictions on public gatherings of all kinds remain in force in tandem with the directives on social distancing.

He explained further that all Primary Health Care Centres and hospitals in all the 23 local government areas would now serve as quarantine and limited treatment centres in the event of outbreak of the virus in the state.

Orton enjoined Benue people to adhere to preventive measures such as regular hand washing with water and soap, use of hand sanitizers and social distancing.

Govenor Ortom acknowledged the cooperation of the general public in volunteering information to the Action Committee on suspected cases saying such valid information had yielded prompt action and positive results

While commending the State Action Committee led by his deputy, Engr. Abounu for what he described as excellent performance on its assignment, the Governor emphasized the power and efficacy of prayer in winning the war against COVID-19.

The Governor noted that while everything humanly possible is being done to prevent the spread of the virus to Benue, there was need for every Benue person to intensify fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention.

“It is my strong conviction that while we do what is humanly possible to prevent Coronavirus, we must also remember the word of God in the book of 2 Chronicles 7:14 which says; “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Governor Ortom therefore called on good spirited individuals and corporate bodies to complement Government’s efforts by reaching out to the needy.