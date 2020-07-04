Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Government House was on Saturday morning decontaminated hours after Governor Samuel Ortom’s wife, son and some of her staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Mrs. Eunice Ortom had announced her COVID-19 status yesterday night in a statement she personally signed and made available to members of the public.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 97 after the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 32 new cases in Benue on Friday night.

At the time of this report, all invited journalists are already seated at the Banquet Hall of the Government House where Governor Ortom is set to address them any moment from now.