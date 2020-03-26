Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

On a bid to continuously inform the general public, the Benue State Government has commenced daily briefings on preventive measures it is taking against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, also known as COVID – 19.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo who briefed newsmen on Monday at the Government House in Makurdi said although there had been no reported case of the virus in the state, there was need for the people to imbibe hygienic best practices as prevention they say is better than cure.

Ongbabo who enjoined people of the state to limit travels to other states as part of measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic maintained that it was equally important for the people to limit travels to parts of the country said to have reported cases of covid-19 outbreak.

The Health Commissioner stated that the Ministry was providing items such as alcohol-based hand sanitisers as well as other items that could help prevent the spread of the virus.

He advised Journalists to always cross check facts, analyse same with verifiable information on covid-19 before publication, stressing that the need for all to be committed to the health challenge was imperative.