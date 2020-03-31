Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has asked civil servants from grade level 1 to 12 to stay at home for two weeks as one of the measures to mitigate against the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee however advised other civil servants from grade level 13 and above as well as those on essential services to continue to go to work and provide skeletal services.

Governor Samuel Ortom while briefing newsmen on the resolutions reached at the meeting of the state Action Committee on Convid 19 on Tuesday disclosed that the committee had been scaled up with the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu as Chairman while the former chairman, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo is now Secretary.

Ortom said that although there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Benue, there was need for all hands to be on deck to ensure contact tracing of anyone who might have traveled out of the country and back to the state or those who had had contact with others who had traveled.

The government also advised the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) to postpone the local government elections until the coast is clear.

While stressing the need for social distancing and strict adherence to medical advice, the Governor posited that although, the state government has not closed churches or mosques, there was need for places of Worship to scale down on the number of worshippers per time.

He disclosed further that he would be holding a live program on Wednesday which would be aired on all the radio stations in the state, adding that the program would afford the general public ask any questions pertaining to the preparedness of the state to handle any case of coronavirus in the state.

On his part, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony Ijohor who read the communique of the committee to newsmen disclosed that the state government has directed the release of N50million for the fight against coronavirus in the state.

In addition, Ijohor said more treatment and isolation centers would be established in Benue North East and Benue South (Zones A and C) senatorial districts of the state.