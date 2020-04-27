Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 on Monday, discovered a house where over 40 young men were clustered in one room in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Chairman, state action committee on COVID-19, Engr. Benson Abounu who disclosed this during a press briefing at Government House, Makurdi, said young men were said to have come from the far North to undertake menial jobs.

Abounu who noted that the house is owned by a former officer of the defunct Nigeria Security Organization (NSO) explained further that the initial information he got was that the young men had been in that house for over one month claiming to have been caught up by the COVID-19 lockdown but that an eye witness told the committee that the young men were being dropped in the area on a daily basis.

He disclosed that the committee was further informed that the people sleep on bare floor and paid the owner of the building N500 per day.

“I have ordered these young men to go into self-Isolation under strict security surveillance. Meanwhile, we are investigating this case further and we will not allow anyone to flaunt or compromise our directives.

“What is going on now is community transmission and if we allow our inter-states borders to remain open and have people from high incidence areas to come in, there might be trouble. That is why we set up task forces to check our six borders and 13 entry points to prevent the spread,” Abounu said.