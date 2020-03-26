Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State government has located an oversea returnee who had been on self isolation at the Welfare Quarters area of Makurdi, the state capital.

Apprehension had been rife in the last two days following news that a man who returned from a foreign country was hiding himself in the area.

While some Benue people took to the social media alleging that the man had already contacted the dreaded coronavirus before coming into the state, others demanded that the identity of the man be revealed so that a proactive measures can be taken on him.

It was further learnt that some residents of the area, out of fear either moved from the area or avoided the house and raised concern as to why the man is not presenting himself to the COVID-19 committee set up by the state government.

But in a swift response, the state action committee on COVID-19 headed by the state deputy governor, Benson Abounu swung into action and located the man at his Welfare Quarters residence in Makurdi where he had isolated himself.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, the State Information Commissioner, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi who is also a member of the committee disclosed that after diligent investigation, the committee was able to locate the said man (name withheld) at his residence in Welfare Quarters.

She confirmed that the man, upon his return from a foreign country had been living in self-isolation with his family in line with requirements by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for all returnees from abroad.

The Information Commissioner further stated that although the man had shown no symptoms or signs of illness and had been on self isolation with his family, they were examined by the unit and their blood samples had been taken and sent to Abuja for laboratory test to ascertain whether or not he or any other member of his family had been infected with the virus.

She explained further that the man had assured the committee that he was aware of the need for him and his family to stringently isolate from contact with the public as required by law and that they have been doing so since his arrival in the state.

Mrs. Addingi who stressed that so far, no case of coronavirus had yet been recorded in the state, expressed the readiness of the state government to ensure that no atone is left unturned to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.