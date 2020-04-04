Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Government is currently training members of the COVID-19 State Action Committee on safety and on-the-field preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Declaring the event open at the New Banquet Hall of the Benue Government House in Makurdi on Saturday, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the committee, Engr. Benson Abounu said the training would equip members on how best to handle cases and also protect themselves from being infected with the virus.

He stated that members were being prepared so that their response to all issues would be sharpened, stressing that the training would also build confidence and eliminate fear in them in the course of performing their duties.

The state’s Covid-19 Committee Chairman explained that since research for the vaccination and treatment of the global pandemic was being carried out, it was necessary to get acquainted with preventive and management measures.

He revealed that Benue had not recorded a fresh case of the COVID-19 apart from the index case, Susan Okpe who had been transferred to the isolation centre at the National Hospital Abuja for further management.

The Deputy Governor maintained that the hospital where the index case was first admitted had been fumigated and closed for services, disclosing that about 23 contacts had been traced and put under self isolation.

While acknowledging the determination of the State Government to ensure adequate safety for Benue people, Abounu disclosed fumigation of all markets in Makurdi had been completed while that of markets in other parts of the state was ongoing.

He disclosed further that hand sanitizers were being procured and would be distributed across the state by next week, pointing out that donations from public spirited individuals and philanthropists were also being received by the Benue State Government.

Participants who were split into groups were trained in Coordination, Surveillance, Laboratory work, Infection Prevention and Control, Case Management, Point of Entry, Risk Communication, Logistics as well as Health and Safety.

The training was anchored by Professor of Medicine from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), Stephen Aba.