Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue state government has advised hoteliers, owners of beer palours and restaurants to adhere strictly to all the safety guidelines in their services to their customers in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Ngunan Addingi gave the advice when she met with managers of hotels and operators of beer palours and other fast food joints in the state to sensitize them on the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Addingi who is also a member of the State Action Committee on COVID-19 urged them to see themselves as part and parcel of the fight and to help the state in the fight and from having a crisis of becoming a COVID-19 state.

The Information Commissioner who disclosed that it had come to the knowledge of the state government that people are coming into the state from other places and are putting up in hotels and without proper profiling stated that Government has invited the hotel managers to assist in curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.

Addingi who called on hotel owners to pay attention to personal hygiene in their hotels by ensuring that their cleaners promptly wash used bedspreads rather than pile them up for days before washing

“This attitude of leaving bedsheets for three or four days must stop. If your cleaners are cleaning once a day before now, they must now clean three times a day.

“Fumigate your premises and constantly clean door handles and all surfaces. Keep data of all guests and visitors that come into the state to lodge at your hotels, especially when they come in and when they leave.

“Every action in your hotels must gear towards fighting the spread of the disease. If you notice that anyone comes into the hotel and is sick and behaving funny, report to the authorities.

“Do not habour people who are sick in your hotels because anyone who is found to be doing so will have their hotels closed,” she warned.

She also warned owners of beer palours and restaurants against allowing customers to stay in their shops reminding them that they are only permitted to offer take-away services for now.

Also speaking, State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Sunday Ongbabo harped on the need for all Benue people to be on the same page in the fight against the dreaded disease.

Ongbabo posited that simple hygiene techniques can keep the virus away and advised participants at the meeting to promote hand washing, absolute clean environment and social distancing.

“Do not encourage people to gather and clusters in your hotel environment. Do not see the COVID-19 as a Government challenge but play your part so that with your support, we will all come out of it.”

On his part, Chairman of Hotel Owners Association in Makurdi, Mr Bob Echikwonye promised that his people would comply with government directives.

Echikwonye also urged his members not to take all that they had been told seriously by going back and educate all their workers so they can be on the same page with the COVID-19 committee.

He also cautioned his members against downsizing just as he urged them to obey the rules and regulations of government particularly the dusk to dawn curfew saying closing time remains 7pm.

Also speaking, representative of the Civil Society, CSOs, Helen Teghtegh enjoined hoteliers, beer palour and restaurant owners to put up water stations in their business outlets as well as encourage their customers to wash their hands as they come in.