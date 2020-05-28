Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that the state has the capacity to treat anyone who is infected with COVID-19 virus.

The Governor stated this in a chat with newsmen on Thursday against the backdrop of the data released on Wednesday by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) that Benue now has seven COVID-19 cases.

Ortom who noted that he was yet to be briefed by the Chairman, State Action Committee on COVID-19, Engr. Benson Abounu on any new case in the state however maintained that even if there are more cases, they would all be successfully treated and discharged.

He disclosed that of the six cases recorded before now in the state, three had been discharged, one absconded back to Kano where he came from and one had just tested negative and would be discharged any moment from now.

The Governor said only one patient would now be left at the isolation center except there are other new cases.

He appealed to people of the state to remain calm as the state action Committee on COVID-19 headed by his deputy is on top of the situation and would continue to respond positively to the coronavirus pandemic until the fight is over.