Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 Action on Monday, inaugurated 11 task forces to enforce restriction of movement at the Nigerians Cameroonian border at Kwande Local Government Area as well as at 10 other interstate boundaries in the state.

Chairman of the Committee and deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu while performing the ceremony at Government House Makurdi, advised members of the task forces against against collecting monetary gratification and letting down their guards stressing that the lives of other people depended on them.

The Deputy Governor particularly noted that the international entry point between Nigeria and Cameroon at Abunde in Kwande LGA where he said Cameroonians refugees enter the country must be well secured to forestall any unnecessary entry into the state from that axis.

He urged the committee saddled with the restriction at that axis to be very vigilant since, according to him, President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered that Cameroonians should not be allowed to enter.

The COVID-19 Action Committee further urged task forces at the interstate boundaries to ensure that commuters and travelers from other states are thoroughly tested to ensure that they are not ‘transporting’ the pandemic into the state.

Abounu advised that the temperature of such people are taken and if found to be high, they should persuaded to step aside and go into isolation to prevent any spread of the disease.