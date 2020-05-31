Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 on Sunday intercepted an oil tanker with 11 motorcycles and seven persons suspected to be destitute known as Almajirai at the Agan Toll Gate area of Makurdi, the state capital.

According to a member of the Committee and state Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bemgba Iortyom, the tanker was intercepted by a security taskforce of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19.

Iortyom said the tanker was not carrying any consignment of oil at the time it was intercepted but was however found with 11 motorcycles strapped to its body and seven almajirai.

“The driver of the tanker has claimed that he is on his way to Lagos to load oil and only picked up the suspected Almajiris as passengers in Nasarawa State to be dropped in Edo State.

“Officials of the Taskforce, however, reminded him that he was acting in violation of the federal ban on inter-state travel by conveying non-essential goods as well as illegal passengers.

Iortyom disclosed further that the state’s Deputy Governor and the COVID-19 Committee Chairman, Engr. Benson Abounu immediately ordered that the tanker and it’s illegal cargo be turned back from the state to Nasarawa State where it came from.