Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the indefinite postponement of its State Congress scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 24th March, 2020.

I na statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, the postponement is sequel to a directive from the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja that all of its organs across the country comply with measures being taken by the federal government against the Covid- 19 global pandemic.

Iortyom explained further that part of the measures being put in place by government is to prohibit gatherings of more than 50 persons in close proximity, adding that holding the scheduled State Congress as planned would amount to a violation of those measures which are aimed at curtailing the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria.

“We hereby direct that all arrangements hitherto being made by delegates and stakeholders of our great party to travel to Makurdi tomorrow to attend the earlier slated State Congress be stood down till further notice.

“Benue PDP is in deep sympathy with those elsewhere in the country who have been infected with the virus and those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic.

“We enjoin citizens to adopt safe living practices which are being prescribed by government as a way of curbing the spread of the deadly virus and avoiding loss of human lives,” the statement read.