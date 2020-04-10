Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State police command, Mukaddas Garba has advised members of the public to celebrate Easter in their homes saying the social restriction order is still in force in the state.

Garba in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, enjoined Christians in the state to use the Easter season as an opportunity to pray fervently for victory in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“To this end, churches and other social gatherings will not be allowed to congregate under any guise.

“He assures members of the public of adequate security during the celebration and beyond, stating that police patrol teams have been deployed to man strategic points in the state for prevention of crime and quick response to distress calls.

“Members of the public are advised to use police emergency call numbers available to them during this period to avoid crowding police stations,” the statement read in part.