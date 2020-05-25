Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Secretary of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo, has disclosed that of the 200 persons tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, only six have tested positive with four of them treated and discharged already.

Ongbabo who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in Makurdi on Monday said Governor Samuel Ortom’s proactive steps against COVID-19 have helped the state not to record any death since the pandemic started.

He assured that the two remaining patients would soon be discharged, even as he urged the entire people of the state to be proactive to make the state COVID-19 free.

The Health Commissioner also enjoined Benue people to appreciate God for giving Governor Ortom the wisdom to be proactive on all the issues concerning the fight against the novel Coronovirus.

He commended the understanding demonstrated by Benue people who reported the case of the Kano yam seller who contracted the virus and was on the run from the quarantine center until he was found and returned to the center.

He explained further that Governor Samuel Ortom has facilitated the building of a world class laboratory at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) and pointed out that when completed, the laboratory would be the best in the West African region.

He stated that the Benson Abounu led Action Committee on COVID-19 has put machinery in motion to make Benue one of the states that would not record any death as a result of the disease, even as he enjoined the people to continue to observe the protocols laid down on the prevention of the pandemic.