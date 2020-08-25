Rose Ejembi Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 has said that between 300 to 400 suspected cases were being tested daily for the virus since the last eight weeks.

Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Governor of the State, Engr. Benson Abounu who stated this on Tuesday in a chat with newsmen said over 90 percent of the cases in the state have been successfully treated and discharged.

“More than many states in Nigeria, our level of testing is very high. About two months ago, we started with testing about 200 persons in a day because that was the benchmark that was given to us by NCDC.

“And today, we are testing up to 400 people in a day. And you are getting more cases because the level of testing have become heightened.

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had said that as at Monday night, Benue had 21 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of cases so far recorded in the state to 451.

Abounu said the number of recovered cases being brandied on the social media is far less than the actual number of those who have recovered from the disease in the state.

He added that those who die of the virus were those who did not seem medical attention in time until their cases got very bad to the point of being placed on ventilators.