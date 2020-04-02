Benue State government would commence the fumigation of public places across the state from Thursday this week.

Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this on Wednesday when he went on an awareness and sensitization campaign to all the major markets in Makurdi, the state capital, to enlighten traders on the need to shut down markets as a way of beating down the spread of coronavirus.

Ortom who observed that many traders were yet to comply with the sit-at-home order said stringent measures would be employed to ensure absolute compliance as from Thursday.

“We are appealing to you for your own good and health. From tomorrow, we will fumigate markets, hospitals and schools and anyone found there will be dealt with.

“We urge you all to stay at home and observe all precautionary and preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus which has no cure for now,” the Governor said.

However, Makurdi Town, witnessed partial lock down as shops, markets and several public areas were shut down to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus also known as Covid-19.

During the tour, it was observed that major markets in the metropolis including, Modern Market, Wadata Market, High level Market and Wurukum market were partially shut down while foodstuff sections especially perishable foods like tomatoes, vegetables and so on were selling unhindered.

Security operatives were also seen enforcing government directive by closing down shops in high brow business areas including Tito Gate, GSM market in Katsina-Ala Street where handsets and it’s accessories are sold and FMC junction, electronic shops located on Benue crescent as well as Madikpo street where second hands goods are sold.

Governor Ortom, in a chat, told newsmen that he decided to go round to monitor the level of compliance of the people to government’s directive. He however expressed disappointment at the refusal of the people to comply with the directives.