Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on Covid-19 has said that it would conduct a post- mortem examination on the corpse of a young man show is suspected to have died of the novel coronavirus disease at Okpoga, Okpokwu local government area of Benue state.

Daily Sun gathered that the young man had recently returned from Ghana and headed straight to his village in Okpoga and hhad been on self isolation when suddenly, he took ill after six days of his arrival.

It was further gathered that when the suspected victim allegedly began to manifest symptoms of coronavirus, he was taken to the general hospital Okpoga and was examined by the resident doctor who then referred him to Benue State University teaching hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi.

But locals said instead of going to BSUTH as advised, he took himself to St. Mary hospital Okpoga but later died.

Reacting, a member of the state action committee on covid-19 and state commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Mrs. Nngunan Adinggi in a chat with newsmen on Sunday said it was too early to conclude that he died of coronavirus since no test was conducted on him.

Adinggi who noted that his family were actually taking him to Abuja for further treatment but he died on the way said the deceased mother who is also a health worker would be contacted to give further information on the matter in addition to carrying out a post mortem examination on his remains to ascertain the cause of his death.

“What I heard is that, a case of covid 19 was discovered in Okpoga, Benue state today (Sunday). The guy came back from Ghana, went to his village and spent six days in his home town in Edumoga where he fell sick and went to General Hospital oOkpoga, where he was referred to St. Mary’s hospital Okpoga and was admitted but decided to go to Abuja.

“Unfortunately , the family while taking h to Abuja, he died on the way .We need to interact with his mum who took him.

“We cannot certify that he died of Covid -19 since he was not tested. But the committee has decided that we can do a post -mortem examination. I’m glad to inform you that the governor has approved a post–mortem examination on the deceased to ascertain the cause of his death,” Adinggi said.