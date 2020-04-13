Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has promised that the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state would be reviewed.

Ortom who made the promise in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase on Monday, enjoined the people of the state to exercise patience saying he will meet with the COVID-19 Action Committee on Wednesday April 16, 2020 to review the measures.

Recall that on March 31, 2020, precisely 14 days ago, the Governor while addressing the Benue people during a state broadcast, had announced the closure of all public places including churches, mosques, markets among others to enable contact tracing and to flatten the curve of the infection rate of COVID-19.

“He says the meeting which was to hold today, (Monday April 13), has been shifted to Wednesday as a result of the public holiday.

“The Governor appreciates Benue people for their understanding and cooperation which he notes have significantly complemented the efforts of the State Government against the virus.

“He calls for sustained cooperation from the people in the face of the difficulties the dusk to dawn curfew, closure of markets and other public places might have caused them.

In the same vein, Governor Ortom will on Tuesday, attend a joint security meeting of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States scheduled to take place in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Akase explained that the meeting will among other issues, address renewed violence in border communities of the three states such as last week’s attack on Jootar in Ukum Local Government of Benue State by armed militia.