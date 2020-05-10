Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 on Sunday disclosed that the state's second case who was quarantined at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Apir, Makurdi Local Government area is responding to treatment. Secretary to the state's Action Committee on COVID-19 and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sunday Ongbabo to journalists said the patient, an NDLEA officer who came from Kano has been cooperating with the committee. He disclosed that all known contacts of the patient have also been very cooperative with the Committee adding that their samples were being taken for tests. The Health Commissioner also revealed that test results of 14 Kano passengers whose samples were taken after they were intercepted in a bus were being expected. He stated that any of them who tests positive would be treated while the rest would be returned back to Kano. Ongbabo who noted that the major problem facing the committee was the influx of people from high risk areas appealed to the people to alert the committee whenever any of their brothers, sisters, friends, husbands or wives arrive Benue state from any other state. "Our people should know by now that if any family member goes out, such a person must be told to observe the rules by self isolating while others maintain social distancing for a period of 14 days." Ongbabo while cautioning the people against careless handling of money, stressed that money can easily be contaminated even as he advised the people to wash their hands each time they handle money. "Money should be kept in wallets or other places where it would not be frequently touched. Also, safety tips such as frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers and sneezing into elbows or handkerchiefs as well as social distancing should be observed. He thanked Benue people for their efforts so far, just as he enjoined medical doctors and other health workers to continue to be steadfast and proactive, assuring that the committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, would not toy with the welfare of health workers in the state.