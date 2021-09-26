From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The British High Commission (BHC), Abuja, has provided additional information about travel rules to the United Kingdom (UK).

The additional information, according to the Senior Communications and Public Diplomacy Officer, British High Commission, Abuja, Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, is sequel to the statement of September 25, 2021 by the BHC on COVID-19 vaccines and rules related to travel to the UK.

Akande-Alegbe stated that the additional information became necessary in response to a number of questions received by the BHC from members of the public and from the media.

According to the BHC, “From 4am Monday, 4 October, 2021, the rules for international travel to England will change from the red, amber, green traffic light system to a single red list of countries and simplified travel measures for arrivals from the rest of the world.

“All travellers who have been in a country or territory on the red list in the 10 days prior to travelling, will only be allowed to enter the UK if they are a British or Irish national or if they have residence rights in the UK. On arrival they must quarantine in a managed hotel, and take 2 COVID-19 tests. Further details are available on the gov.uk website.

“From 4 October, all travellers to England from the majority of countries that are currently on the amber list, including Nigeria, must: Take a pre-departure COVID-19 test – to be taken in the 3 days before travel.

“Book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 tests – to be taken after arrival.

“Complete a passenger locator form – any time in the 48 hours before arrival,” the BHC said.

The BHC further said after arrival, travellers must quarantine/self-isolate at home or in the place they are staying for 10 days; take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight, travellers may be able to end quarantine/self-isolation early if they pay for a private COVID-19 test through the Test to Release scheme.

“From 4 October, vaccinated travellers from a small number of countries and territories – the majority of which are currently on the green list – will be exempt from quarantine and from certain testing requirements, provided they can prove their vaccination status and other requirements are met, including having booked a day two test. For further details of the countries covered, please see: [www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england#green-list]

“This approach will be kept under regular review and further changes are likely as part of a phased opening up of international travel for vaccinated travellers. The UK is committed to opening up international travel and we are using our COVID-19 vaccine certification process to enable all those wishing to enter the UK to do so safely.

“We understand that there has been some frustration that the new UK travel rules will continue to require people travelling to the UK from Nigeria to quarantine despite having received two doses of recognised COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria.

“Following a pilot with the United States of America and the European Union, the UK is working to recognise vaccine certificates from other countries as part of a phased review of the many COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued across the world. This includes recognising Nigeria’s vaccine certificate and – in the spirit of our long-term partnership – we are working with Nigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to ensure that this happens as soon as possible,” the BHC further said.

