Moshood Adebayo

Veteran journalist, columnist, author and former Group Executive Chairman, Daily Times, Chief Tola Adeniyi, has described the pandemic Coronavirus as a bio-weapon, created by the combined evil designs of Chinese and US soldier-scientists, which went out of hand at a point and got messed up by leakages.

He lamented that the stage of the entire world had been driven by the manipulators of the current pandemic, which smart Alexs have turned into a huge global industry: “The plague of 1917-1920 is reputed to have infected 50 million people, and dispatched five millions, including my grandmother and her little son, to the grave. From time to time viruses show their fangs and destroy the peace of the world.

“Some times viruses are manufactured by scientists who are commissioned by political leaders who want to play God. Some are created by those who wickedly believe that they should kill a large chunk of human population so that they, the master race, should be the only one left behind to monopolise the wealth given by God for all mankind to enjoy.

“Incontrovertible evidence has confirmed that HIV/AIDS was officially created in 1981 with the sole objective of wiping out homosexuals and the African race from the surface of the earth.

“The same is the story of deadly Ebola. The arrival of HIV/AIDS was packaged with the same confusion and fear as we are now witnessing with COVID-19.

“At a point in time, the propaganda machinery claimed that one out every four persons in Abuja was HIV positive! This time around, this evil propaganda must fail. And all men and women whose skulls still harbour some brain must ensure that they are not fooled by any false propaganda.”

He said God-factor had convinced the world that with all the braggadocio of the US and the so-called Western industrial/military/ technological machine, they could not fight ordinary faceless virus: “Yet, African commercial politicians still suffering from colonial and slavish mentality still foolishly look up to Europe, US and China for solution to the pandemic while those countries have failed woefully in finding solution to their own headache.

“The follow-follow African mentality is aping the failed patterns which these foreign countries mapped out for them. Lockdown, wash hands, nose, face, mouth and feet like in ablution and social distancing which have netted for them [foreign countries] over 400,000 casualties! How do you effect physical distancing in face-me-I-face-you apartments where up to 100 residents share two bathrooms/toilets and two kitchens?

“Experts have told us that house confinement actually weakens the immune system. Facemask is meant to prevent someone who has tested positive from infecting others. It is not to prevent someone wearing it.

“Leaving out those minor details, the crux of the matter is the ludicrous craze of African mercenary politicians to be insisting that their fellow citizens should submit themselves to compulsory inoculation with vaccines yet to be manufactured by foreign countries when cure for viruses had always been present in African herbal cultures. Even animals in African jungles are known to cure their ailments with herbs.”

The elder statesman charged Africans to say no to the spread of fear pandemic: “We are tired of false and alarming figures being reeled out everyday; ‘500 tested, 400 positive, 100 negative, 50 deaths’ is utterly meaningless.

Is it 500 of the 30 million strong, solid, verifiable, identifiable Lagos State population of human beings as opposed to huge crooked populations padded up for perpetration of electoral fraud? The only figure that can make sense is the number of certified deaths-by-corona in a given community. Any other daily briefing is mere circus show!

“Let no one frighten us that millions are about to die in Africa unless we submit to Bill Gates Depopulation vaccine and the insidious agenda of supremacists to ruin our very rich and blessed continent.

“What is going on worldwide right now is orchestrated, well coordinated, well oiled, well organised and ferociously executed campaign of mass confusion going hand-in-hand with mafia-like clinically executed mass hysteria and mass hypnotism with combined objective of ramming fear down the throats of all citizens of the world.

“Organised confusion always throws up panic and pandemonium. Fear of course is well known as the father of all religions, father of all faiths, and the great, great grandfather of mind control. It is the psychological weapon used by all power brokers throughout history.

“Once a people are made to feel that they are exposed to external danger they automatically submit their freedom, their thinking faculty, even their lives to the control of whoever promises them protection.”

Adeniyi was of the opinion that the fall-out ballooned and devastated Wuhan and her neighbourhood flew across to the US where at the last count it has sent 70,847 innocent souls out of the world, with Italy 29,000, UK 30,000, China 4000 and Africa 2000.