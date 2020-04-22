Doris Obinna

The Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN) has urged the federal government to ensure that the quality and safety of medical devices to prevent COVID-19 are not compromised under whatever guise.

The body appealed to the public to exercise decorum and keep faith in federal government directives and those of other foremost global bodies.

In a statement signed by the registrar/chief executive officer, Aliyu Angara, IPAN commended the efforts of the federal government directly and indirectly through its agencies/arms/other tiers of government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “It is amid this horrible situation that the social media is awash with all manner of data and information virtually from all comers. Some pose to offer preventive measures, others proffer cures, etc.

“On this note, caution on quality as well as products and information is vital. There is a dire need to sieve or filter all information received in order to determine the source/authority, reliability, etc, before disseminating same to others or implementing the recommendations.

“Great caution must be exercised to ascertain the quality of the medical devices cum products one uses to prevent contracting the dreaded COVID-19 disease such as the hand sanitizers, gloves etc. The prevailing situation in which the market is flooded with all shades of hand sanitizers, gloves, masks is worrisome.”

Angara insisted that the surge in market demand of these products notwithstanding, manufacturers or producers should endeavour to keep to good manufacturing practice (GMP)- keep good and safe environment, cross check their sources of raw materials, validate their methods and carry out the required quality control assurances.

“All first time organizations and individuals going into production of any of the medical devices or products for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in order to shore up the much needed supply should please endeavour not to compromise quality of their products and safety of the consuming public or self.

“The veracity of the formulae composition must be established, the process proven, the method validated, and the final product tested by competent and registered public analysts in registered/accredited laboratories for wholesomeness before selling or using such, in line with the regulatory roles of sister regulatory agencies such as National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

“The motive behind the production notwithstanding; be it humanitarian or commercial.”

He continued: “We appreciate the need to speed up the process in view of the prevailing situation, but this cannot be done by jumping the gun. The fact that some climes are successfully combating and subduing COVID-19 gives the hope that same can be replicated by NIGERIA. However, to achieve that feat, these jurisdictions deployed the best of technologies and sciences and hence we cannot afford to do otherwise.

“We must not be guilty of digging one hole to fill another. The danger of using compromised products to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is better imagined.

“The Institute can be contacted for recommendation advice on 3th party analysis of products/accredited laboratories nationwide,” he said.