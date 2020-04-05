Adewale Sanyaolu

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has joined other corporate bodies and philanthropists to support the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 in the country by donating N700 million to the relief fund.

The bank, yesterday, announced that it has contributed N500 million of its relief funding to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

This donation, it said, would go into the fund created to provide more testing, isolation and treatment centres across all geo-political zones.

In addition, the bank is providing financial support of N100 million to the FCT Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 just as it is also supporting the Lagos State government with a donation of N100 million.

“At this pivotal moment in the history of our great nation, we stand in solidarity with the Federal Government and our colleagues across various industries.

“We are optimistic that if we all play our part, we will beat COVID-19, and we will see Nigeria recover and thrive,” the MD\CEO, Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan, said.