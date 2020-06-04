Okwe Obi, Abuja

The management of Bolingo Hotels and Towers has debunked rumours making the rounds that its facilities were used as isolate centre for evacuated Nigerians stranded abroad as a result of the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The General Manager, Dennis Enoyi, in a statement, yesterday, explained that although the hotel was initially considered by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), for that purpose but the arrangement did not work out.

Enoyi said: “The management wishes to debunk the social media reports in this regard.

“The Hotel has applied the approved new protocols for the safety and comfort of our guests, and will continue to provide the best services to ensure a healthy and pleasant stay.”

He added that “the hotel supports the NCDC and the Federal Government in its fight to eliminate COVID 19 from Nigeria as it did when it gallantly fought and defeated Ebola some years ago.”