Agu Dawn

THE outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic has grounded

the economy, inflicting pains

all over the world. It also posed

serious challenges to health of

many countries. For COVID-19,

it has been a lose-lose situation

for many nations.

The lockdown measures adopted to control the spread of the

pandemic contributed in complicating the situation. Small scale

businesses have been grounded

with many of them incurring

huge losses.

Just as in most circumstances,

while many are weeping and

crying, some others have exploited the COVID-19 situation

into huge advantages, smiling

to the banks with their vantage

thriving businesses. Those in

that category include cash back

businesses, the Point of Sale

(POS) operators.

The business, thriving amidst

the current lockdown in Abuja,

is acting as a substitute for banks

under lock and key. Bank is part

of those in the essential servicescategory but currently not operating on full scale, has resulted

in most people relying on the

use of ATM for cash transaction.

However, since most ATM outlets are incidentally not always

filled with cash, the situation

therefore requires going through

longer route sometimes to find a

functioning one.

Daily Sun investigation in the

city centres of the FCT, Abuja,

revealed that residents adopted

other measures to have cash in

their pockets. One such measure

is POS but the experiences have

been with mixed feelings.

A POS shop owner in Lugbe

Market, Chijioke Kalu, who was

among those on the down side,

said: “Surprisingly, the lockdown has not increased patronage because of the location of

my shop. In the contrary, it has

slowed down the business and

reduced patronage because people don’t come inside the market

daily.”

He argued that times like this

should naturally translate into

business boom for the operators.

But due to the location of his

shop inside the market and the

entry restrictions, patronage has

been very low. He added that

most people took time to stock

up before the lockdown, making

the usual crowd in the market to

reduce drastically.

On the rates he charges, he

said: “The standard service

charge is N100 for every transaction of N5000. But if I see

someone’s dressing and feel they

are well to do, I can increase the

charge. All these wealthy men

that come to shop, they don’t really care about the charge. Some

will even give you tips. So, when

I see those kinds of people, I can

charge them N500 instead of the

usual N100.”

Another operator at the busy

Phase 2 Avenue, Corner Shops,

Federal Housing Authority, Aisha Yusuf, was attending to a

long queue of customers. She

said despite the increase in patronage, she has not hiked the

charge:

“The standard charge is N100

for every transaction worth of

N5000. And that is the rate I

have maintained despite the Continued on page 19

boom.” Asked if the lockdown

has brought changes to her

business, she smiled, pointing out how long it took her to

speak with our correspondent.

She admitted that there has

been sharp rise in patronage,

crediting the circumstances to

two major factors: “The first is the

lockdown which has forced banks

to render only partial services,

which diverted clients to me. The

second is, ATMs all around Lugbe are mostly out of cash and are

not regularly reloaded.

“Right now, we have only

one ATM machine functioning,

that one close to the Total filling station and as you can see,

the crowd there was too much.

Most people would rather pay

the small service charge and

just get what they want.” On

her daily income, she laughed:

“Business has been doing fine.

I have every reason to thank

God.”

A cash back service operator, Prince and Princess Estate,

Kaura, Stephen Okolo, equally

admitted that: “Business has

been great, there is no ATM

close by and for people to withdraw money, they have to go to

Gudu. Usually on the day the

market opens, there’s a crowd

here.

“For every N5000 I charge

N200 now. I increased the fee

because I risk my life going to

queue at ATMs to withdraw

money and people just stroll to

cash here. In a long time, I have

not experienced this kind of

good business so I am enjoying

it. I hope it continues for a long

time.”

While the operators are enjoying the boom of the cash back

business, some of the users are

not happy about the increase in

charges and the frequency of their

patronage of the service. A customer, Jubril Adamu said: “I have

no choice than to depend on their

services. I need cash and going to

the ATM is not very safe because

you have to protect yourself.

Some people have increased their

sub charges and it is not good, but

what choice do I have? Even with the lockdown, the need for cash

still exists. I will use the service

until things return to normal.”

It was the same lamentation

for Amina Abukukar: “I don’t

have a car to go to the ATM so

I am happy to use this cash back

service. My only problem is the

charges. Things are already hard

and expensive and if you are calculating the small change they

keep collecting overtime you realise you are spending too much.

“I wish they will stop the sub

charges at least we can save now

but it is business and they are

making their profit. I just wish

the government can help us out

of this hardship a little and maybe these people will reduce what

they charge.

“I used to patronise the cash

back person in Kaura Market but

she has added money to hers. For

N5000 she charges N250. That

is too much and I stopped going

there. I am praying that this pandemic will end soon. Hopefully

everyone benefiting from it will

go back to normal charges.”