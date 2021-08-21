From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Borno State government has confirmed receipt of 66, 336 doses of Moderna vaccine ahead of another round of vaccination against COVID-19 in the state.

Executive Director, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA), Dr. Goni Abba said in Maiduguri the vaccine arrived the state mid-week to commence Nationwide vaccination.

“Borno, this week, received a total of 66, 336 doses of Moderna vaccine ahead of another round of vaccination,” Abba told journalists in Maiduguri, state capital.

He explained the modern vaccines was different from Astra Zeneca vaccine first administered in the country agaunst coronavirus.

He said those that have taken Astra Zeneca Vaccine would no longer be administered the Moderna type for COVID-19. He said the vaccination scheduled to start on Monday will run for 20 days, calling on the people to ensure they visit the 70 designated points for the vaccination.

He also disclosed the doses of the vaccine were safely kept in the government storage facility in Maiduguri. He assured the people of the efficacy of the vaccine against coronavirus

The executive director said all level of trainings have been conducted for health workers who will administer the vacine. He appealed to the people not to be complacent about the presence rampaging infectious diseases.

A total of 304 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in 13 states in Nigeria , according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday.

Rivers, Ekiti, Ondo, FCT Abuja and Oyo top the lists of states with highest number of cases. These latest cases now put the total confirmed cases in the country at 1185, 571. Sadly, 2,247 persons have died as a result of complications of the virus.

Medical experts say many people could be vulnerable to coronavirus especially with inter and intra-states movents occuring daily in parts of the country, warming residents to continue to wear face mark, wash hands regularly, maintain good hygiene and other precautions.