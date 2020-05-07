Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Borno State Government says it has distributed assorted food items to 23,000 households in Maiduguri metropolis and adjoining local government for vulnerable persons as first phase of its COVID-19 lockdown palliative programme.

Chairperson, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and secretary of the COVID-19 Palliatives Response Committee, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, while giving an update at a press briefing Thursday evening in Maiduguri, said the government designed distribution plans to take care of vulnerable persons in the State, including the aged and the poor.

“We’ve so far reached 23,000 households in Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere Local Government. The governor has directed that the committee reach out to all vulnerable persons and poor people. The exercise continues,” she stated.

She listed rice, soghium, tomato paste, cooking oil and condiments among the food items distributed to the people.

Responding to allegations of political consideration for the distribution of the palliatives, Hajiya Kolo said such “the claim was not true.”

She said the committee was following the procedure designed for the palliative response, assuring that it will fine-tune every grey area before the next phase of the distribution.