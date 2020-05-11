Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State has stepped up its testing capacity of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) amid increasing cases of the pandemic and more deaths.

Commissioner of Health, Dr Salisu Kwayabura who is also secretary State High Power Team on Prevention and Control of COVID-19 while briefing journalists in Maiduguri on Monday evening said state started with 50 test per day but has stepped up its capacity to about 70.

“We started with 50 test per day but has now increased our testing capacity of o about 70,” he announced. He said the state targeted 100 to sting capacity and currently working hard to increase its isolation centres from two to three.

He warned private pharmacy, laboratory, clinic or health facilities against conducting diagnosis and testing of COVID-19 patients.

“It is illegal to conduct diagnosis, treat or prescribe drugs for coronavirus patients. Anybody found doing this will face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government by observing all the measures against Coronavirus as advised by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) by maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks in public places.

He disclosed that the sate has recorded 185 cases and 21 deaths since March 18 when the first (index) case was discovered. He also said 18 people have been so far discharged between weekend and Monday from the two isolation centres in the state

The state government last Wednesday announced a week extension of the lockdown slammed on the state three weeks ago. The extension is expected to end on Wednesday with government pronouncing more measures or adopt gradual ease of the lockdown.