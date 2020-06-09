Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Emotions were high at the Borno State House of Assembly as members eulogised their two deceased colleagues during a valedictory session on Tuesday.

Hon Wakil Lawan (Ngazai State Constituency) died on 29th April while Hon Umar Jauro (Bayo State Constituency) passed away on 5th May. Both died as a result of complication from COVID-19.

Majority Leader of the house, Hon Dige Mohammed in his valedictory address described the death of the two members as great loss to the House of Assembly. He said the two men has demonstrated great wisdom and experience in the course of their legislative duties.

“We were 28 members in our last sitting on 26th March but today, we are 26. We lost two of our members,” he disclosed.

He said Hon Wakil Lawan was one of the most senior members of the house. He described the late legislator as a tolerant, experienced and full of wisdom. He said the house will missed his contribution having being in the state house for three conservative terms.

Other members eulogised the virtues and contributions of the deceased who died amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The valedictory session was the first in two months after the legislators resume sitting following forced recess on March 26 caused by COVID-19 spread in the state.

Speaker of the House, Hon Abdulkareem Lawal noted that death was a final caller of every being. He condoled with members and families of the deceased. He said the leadership of the house has reached out to the executive arm for assistance to the immediate families.

He also announced the rename of the House of Assembly Common Room and Committee Room with the two deceased names. He said he has directed the clerk of the house to write to the executive declaring the seats of the deceased in the house vacant.