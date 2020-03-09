Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Salisu Kwaya-Bura has disclosed that the statement has designated the Lassa Fever isolation centre to handle patients of Coronavirus (COVID 19) should there be an outbreak of the epidemic disease in the state.

Kwaya-Bura made the disclosure over the weekend in Maiduguri, the state capital, while giving an update on the preparation of the state to tackle possible outbreak of the viral disease.

The commissioner, who spoke during a dinner for African Review Committee on Polio, also added that the state had reserved the 20-bed isolation centre initially designated for Lassa Fever patients.

“Using the same facility at the isolation center has been mapped out for the management of an outbreak. That centre is a 20 bedded facility at the moment. We have identified the staff that is already trained in terms of emergency preparedness and management,” he disclosed.

He said the state had trained some of its medical personnel on management of coronavirus and supoorted by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Bura assured that the state was well-positioned to handle Coronavirus should there be any outbreak having garnered experiences from the management of Lassa Fever.

“Suffices to say that should we have an outbreak, we are ready because in terms of the management of the patient of COVID19 so far from what we have seen beyond isolation the key is infection prevention and control mechanism and the use of barriers people are comfortable with,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team from the African Region Certification Commission (ARCC) on Polio Eradication said Nigeria may be certify free of polio in June during a review of the disease situation in four African countries.

“We hope we will be able to accept the certification in June when we meet in Abuja for the review of documentations from South Sudan, Central Africa Republic (CAR), Cameroon and Nigeria. We look forward to receiving the final documentation,” leader of the team, Dr Arlene King told journalists.

She said the ARCC was the only body that can certify any African country that claimed it was free from polio. King also lauded what she called important innovations by Borno State polio team.