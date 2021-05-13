By Henry Uche

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has affirmed that Nigerians returning from the three endangered countries: India, Turkey and Brazil who contravene the COVID-19 guidelines at the airport or any entry point would be prosecuted accordingly.

At the press conference held in Lagos yesterday, the Commissioner said the warning is in line with the state’s government resolve to save lives during this precarious time, hence every returnee must follow established COVID-19 protocol.

According to him, the Lagos State Ministry of Health is not sleeping as it is doing everything necessary to keep the third wave in check to save more life.

“Any Nigerian returning from India, Brazil and Turkey who fails to follow the international guidelines here in Lagos on arrival would be prosecuted severely. Ordinarily, non-Nigerians are not welcomed into the country from these three endangered countries; but of course, the National Port Health Authority is on red alert.

“As for returnees from Saudi Arabia during the end of Ramadan, they shall pass through the usual seven days isolation in a government accredited centers. The returnees are meant to bear the cost of the whole protocol including cost of test, though Saudi Arabia is not among the endangered list. The whole essence is to avoid death. Lagos State has already administered 500,000 vaccination on 260,000 people as at yesterday while the second doze of vaccination is in the pipeline.

He maintained that the vaccines is not approved for pregnant women and children under 18 years noting that people with symptoms should report themselves pronto to avoid case becoming critical. He added that the state government is moving fast to prevent and mitigate the cases at hand.

He said: The two oxygen plants built by the health ministry in collaboration with Total and other partners in Yaba and Gbagada are working maximally while the third and fourth ones are in the pipeline as well as ten sample collection and oxygen centers across different strategic places in the state.

“Lagosians should not panic over the third wave, we are not sleeping, we are on top of our job, we are building capacity, training our staff, improving our infrastructure, defining policies, public education and risks management, continuous research and development, adding staff strength, continuous surveillance, increase spectrum of PCR kits and other steps to control the pandemic here in Lagos.

“We have issue strict caution to every returnee especially those Nigerians coming from the three endangered countries, while others coming other countries must still observe the established protocol.”