(Daily Mail)

Boris Johnson was tonight taken out of intensive care in a sign he is winning his coronavirus battle.

The Prime Minister, who has been in hospital since Sunday, has spent three nights in a high-dependency unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London after his condition deteriorated.

The announcement came just hours after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for him while he was incapacitated, said he was making ‘positive steps forward’ in his treatment.

This evening a No 10 spokesman said: ‘The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

‘He is in extremely good spirits.’

The last time the Prime Minister was seen in person, and not on a Zoom call, was last week when he appeared on the doorstep of No.11 to clap for carers +21

Mr Raab, the Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State began the daily news conference by saying: ‘He’s still in intensive care but he continues to make positive steps forward and he’s in good spirits’

Mr Johnson has been being treated at St Thomas’ Hospital in London where many patients with COVID-19 are being cared for. Paramedics wearing face masks are seen above changing the sheets in the ambulance.