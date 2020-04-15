An economic group, under the aegis of Buhari Unity Band (BUB), has announced five hubs of thought and action that will unite efforts of government and the yearnings of all Nigerians in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement recently issued in Lagos, the founder, Abayomi Oyekoya, explained that with sincere unity of purpose by both the governed and government at all levels, Nigeria will win its fight against COVID-19 speedily.

Identifying the hubs that will forge unity of purpose, Oyekoya said: “There must be unity in the pooling and spending of national, state, institutional and individual funds raised and deposited into the coffers of the Central Bank of Nigeria in fighting the scourge as well as jump-starting businesses and the economy back to life after the crisis.

“Secondly, all religious bodies, political parties, regions and tribes must be united and speak with one voice against the scourge by urging their members to stay at home, obey the new COVID-19 laws and regulations, as well as observe globally approved hygiene precautions as publicised.

“Thirdly, on behalf of the Board of the Buhari Unity Band, we acknowledge and applaud the sacrificial giving of public-spirited banks, companies, individuals, NGOs and religious organisations, who have taken immediate steps to support federal and state governments in saving lives and alleviating quarantine-induced hunger among Nigerians. This should inspire more such donations.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his prompt actions so far taken, including setting up the 12-member Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, lockdown of the most affected states and the release of funds to states and agencies to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Speaking further on the five unity hubs against COVID-19, the Director of Communication and Media, BUB, Kunle Hamilton, said: “We must also be united against corruption in how we administer relief or welfare packages to the most vulnerable among us – foods as well as cash. The entire process must be transparent and free of corruption or favouritism. The Buhari Unity Band is committed to propagating the unity of Nigeria and we affirm President Buhari’s standpoint: Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable.”