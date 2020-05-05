Steve Agbota

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a blanket waiver of import duties for medical equipment and supplies, as part of the measures put in place to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing this, on Tuesday, via his official Twitter handle, the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi said that in addition to the import waiver, Mr President has directed the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to implement expedited clearing of all imported healthcare equipment, medical and pharmaceutical supplies at the nation’s ports.

Ogunlesi added: “Mr President has approved a blanket waiver of import duties for medical equipment and supplies, as part of Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen health infrastructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition to the Import Waiver, President Buhari has also directed the NCS to implement expedited clearing of all imported healthcare equipment, medical and pharmaceutical supplies.”

“The Presidential Waiver on Import Duties for medical equipment and supplies, and directive for expedited clearing, took effect from May 1, 2020. Anyone importing medical equipment and supplies, this is for you,” he said.