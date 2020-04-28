Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states as from 9am on Monday May 4.

He said this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

Buhari stated this, yesterday, in a broadcast to the nation at the expiration of two weeks of extended lockdown in the two states and FCT.

He said the need to relax the lockdown was based on recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Buhari gave the highlights of the new nationwide measures on the ease of the lockdown as follows.

“Selected businesses and offices can open from 9am to 6pm and there will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period, except essential services. There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travels until further notice. There will be partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services to allow for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers and we will strictly ensure the mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

“Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place. State governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens. For the avoidance of doubt, the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states shall subsist until these new ones come into effect on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 9am. The Presidential Task Force shall provide sector specific details and timing guidelines to allow for preparations by governments, businesses and institutions.

“The above are guidelines. State governors may choose to adapt and expand based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with guidelines issued on public health and hygiene

“These revised guidelines will not apply for Kano State. The total lockdown recently announced by the state government shall be enforced for the full duration. The Federal Government shall deploy all necessary human, material and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic.”

President Buhari commended frontline workers across the country, who on a daily basis, risk everything to win the COVID-19 fight.

“For those who got infected in the line of duty, be rest assured that government will do all it takes to support you and your families during this exceedingly difficult period. I will also take this opportunity to assure you all that your safety, wellbeing and welfare remains paramount to our government.’’

“I will also recognise the support we have received from our traditional rulers, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and other prominent religious and community leaders. Your cooperation and support has significantly contributed to the successes we have recorded to date.”