Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors on Monday held the first virtual meeting since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

President Buhari participated in the meeting video conference at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, led members of the forum in the online meeting.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Mr Godwin Emefiele; and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, were also at meeting with Buhari inside the Council Chambers.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari were also in attendance.

The meeting started at about 12 noon.