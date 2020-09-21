Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown compassion and high sympathy to children as the country take critical steps towards reopening schools.

Lalong disclosed this during a COVID-19 engagement with critical stakeholders held at Government House Little Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State and said the NCDC has applauded Plateau for the high level of community testing in the state.

“For transmission, children move very fast from one place to another more than the elderly people and we are going to allow them now that schools will be reopen.

“The President was also reluctant on reopening of schools out of sympathy not only to the elderly people but to the children because as they look innocent, they are a group that we cannot control easily.

“Parents should educate their children because you can control yourself but you cannot control your children, you don’t know where they can go and so if we reopen schools without proper foundation, we are definitely going to have another spike.

“But our prayer is that nobody will die again. These are some of the critical steps we are looking at as members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. At the same time, we cannot leave our children at home because of the disease, that is why as we move to reopen schools, we want parents to take serious care of their children.”

Lalong said the State Government has spent N366.5 million to COVID-19 and the State COVID-19 Endorsement Fund has received 123.3 Million as well as food and medical items worth N155 million.

He said the state also received a donation of 100 million from World Head Organization which greatly help in treating the infected persons.

“The Government also received donations by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) comprising of Maize Flour, Pasta, Noodles, Sugar, Salt, and Semolina worth about N850 million naira for distribution to 39,993 households across the 17 local Governments. We are still expecting rice consignment from the CACOVID donation which will be distributed to the beneficiaries.”