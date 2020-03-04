Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) for donating N200 million to assist in combating the spread of COVID-19 into the country.

The President recalled the organisation’s past donation of N1 billion to tackle the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa, commending the public-spiritedness of the gesture to other well-to-do individuals and groups.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying: “Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people.”

The President reiterated his earlier charge that Nigerians take the necessary hygiene precautions rather than panic about the Novel Coronavirus after the discovery of the index case in the country last week.

The President assured that government, at various levels is poised to ensure that the country and her people remain safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.