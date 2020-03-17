Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr. Sani Aliyu as National Coordinator for the fight against COVID19.

He is a member of the presidential task force for the control of coronavirus (COVID-19), inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Their terms of reference include: strengthen national response strategy particularly in the area of testing, containment and the management of COVID 19; Strengthen collaboration with all tiers of government, private sector faith based organizations, civil society, donors and partners and beam awareness among the populace.

The Taskforce is also to direct the deployment of any relevant national asset when necessary; Lay a foundation for scientific and medical research to address all emerging infectious diseases and advise government on the declaration of national emergency as part of the containment measures when necessary.

The taskforce is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Other members are Minister of Health, Minister of Interior, Minister of Aviation,Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and Minister of Education.

Others are Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of Environment, Director General, Department of Security Service, Director General Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and World Health Organization Country Representative.