From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of officials on his entourage during his recent trip to the United Kingdom have gone into quarantine, the Presidency has said.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement yesterday said Buhari’s decision to go into quarantine was in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travellers.

There were however unconfirmed reports yesterday that Buhari was in close contact with some officials of the Nigeria High Commission in London who have tested positive for Coronavirus which makes it imperative for him to quarantine.

According to NCDC guidelines, he would self isolate for seven days during which he would undergo COVID tests within the period to ascertain his status.

The President returned to Abuja last Friday after joining world leaders in making firm commitment to increasing funding for the education sector at the recent Global Education Summit in London in United Kingdom. He also stayed back for his routine medical check up in London.

On his return, he was received by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor; three service chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello.

The President also inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers and men of the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army before watching displays by cultural troops representing different Nigerian cultures.Members of the President’s delegation to the UK included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Abubakar and National Security Adviser, Major Gen. Babagana Munguno (retd).

It is not clear if all these officials have gone into self-isolation as well.