From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his entourage during his recent 18 day trip to the United Kingdom have gone into quarantine, the Presidency has confirmed.

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu confirmed the development on Sunday.

President returned to Abuja on Friday after joining world leaders in making firm commitment to increase funding of education sector at the recent Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom. He had also stayed back for his routine medical check up.

On his return, he was received his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor; the three service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello.

President Buhari had also inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers and men of the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army before watching displays by cultural troops representing different Nigerian cultures.

It is not clear if all these officials have gone into self-isolation as well.

According to the presidential aide, Buhari’s decision to go into quarantine was in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

There are unconfirmed reports that Buhari was seen in close contact with some officials of the Nigeria High Commission in London who have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement by Nigeria’s High Commission in London have been scaled down upon the development to observe the regulatory ten days isolation that is required from the authorities in the United Kingdom.

Members of the President’s delegation to the UK included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retired).

Physical activities in the Presidential Villa is bound to scale back as Buhari is expected to cut off from interaction with others while in quarantine.

According to NCDC guidelines, he would self isolate for seven days during which he would undergo COVID test within the period.