Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, received a briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The Task Force is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

The first phase of the eased lockdown just ended.

The PTF has consistently decried the wholesale disregard for its guidelines on the relaxation of the five-week lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States, warning that it could spike the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The task force members met with Buhari at the State House, Abuja, ahead of the commencement of the second phase of the relaxed lockdown in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and the Ogun State.

Recalled that Buhari had on May 4, relaxed the lockdown and replaced it a ban on inter-state movements and the imposition of an 8pm to 6am curfew across the country.

Civil servants on Great Level 14 and above have also resumed work to go to office on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the week.