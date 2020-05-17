Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday at the State House, Abuja, received the Madagascan COVID-19 syrup to fight against the pandemic.

He, however, told President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau, who brought the COVID-19 syrup, that he would listen to science before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said Buhari reiterated his position on all such herbal or traditional medicinal postulates had remained the same.

“We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions,” he said.

Recall that Madagascar had shared samples of the traditional medicine to African nations, to aid them in the battle against COVID-19.

On the main reason for his visit, President Embalo said that having stabilized his country after the tussles that attended the general elections won by him, he came to seek counsel from his “father,” President Buhari on his plan for a “government of national unity” and a proposed war against corruption in his country.

He also said that his new government met a country beset with a number of issues and problems, the resolution of which would require tremendous assistance from the “big brother,” Nigeria.

His words: “Problems of Guinea Bissau are problems of Nigeria. I have come to you as your son. I need your help and assistance to make the people happy. I will not let you down, neither will I put you in any difficult situation.”

In his response, Buhari said, “I commend your political dexterity in getting the opposition to join the proposed unity government,” and restated the determination of Nigeria to keep West Africa politically stable and promised to support the new government in Guinea Bissau.