Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received report on the impact of the measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The chairman of the PTF and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, led the team comprising Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehinare, Director General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu and National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 Dr Aliyu Sani.

Mustapha had last week Thursday during the briefing of the task force said they were also going to submit their recommendations to the President for a decision.

Details later…