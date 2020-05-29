Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appeal for debt cancellation for African countries.

He called on developed countries and international financial institutions in a virtual meeting tagged: “High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond’’ convened by Canada, Jamaica and the Secretary-General of the United Nations, to cancel the debts of ‘’needy countries’’ especially in Africa to enable them reverse the devastations of COVID-19 to the human race.

This is even as he said global solidarity was the only hope for humanity, according to a statement Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Equally, the president urged major nations to provide free additional resources through an international consensus to assist poor countries fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigerian leader cautioned major nations against adopting a “me first’’ and “every man for himself’’ attitude, warning that the consequences for all of us in the 21st century can only be imagined.

His words: ‘“The world has changed through COVID-19 and so must the global financing architecture for development financing and the response to the current pandemic. There is an urgent need for weak and needy countries especially those of Africa, to receive a fresh reprieve.

“This is a historic plague affecting every corner of the globe. In the circumstances, the response needed must be global, unconditional, comprehensive, and rapid. Debts must be forgiven and cancelled. Free additional resources are needed urgently through an international consensus to enable poor countries work to reverse the devastations of COVID-19 to the human race.

“Rising now and standing together in true global solidarity to my mind is the only hope for humanity, the best approach to safeguarding the 2030 SDGs and the only way we can build back for more resilient economies and societies.”

The president also used the occasion to apprise the international community on the devastating impact of the pandemic on the Nigerian economy, the health sector and efforts by his government to mitigate the crisis.

“For Nigeria, the shocks are multiple, including the sharp decline in international oil prices which has negatively impacted revenues and growth, worsened external and domestic positions, and further increased banking sector vulnerabilities, resulting in enormous human and economic toll on the country.

“We have been proactive in implementing a number of strong measures, including fiscal, monetary and structural policies, and a multi-front response to the health crisis created by COVID-19 which captures all tiers of Government as well as the private sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday performed the virtual inauguration of the Steering Committee of the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign.”

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said the vice president is the chairman of the committee. The virtual inauguration was anchored from the Presidential Villa.

The Federal Government is expanding access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities being one of Nigeria’s most effective weapons against infectious diseases as efforts are being ramped up to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.