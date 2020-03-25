Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday resumed work as normal, a Presidency source confirmed.

According to the source, he was in his office working but no government functionary came for the usual briefing.

The source who did not say the exact time the President resumed at work however said as at 2.30pm when the inquiery was made, he was in the office.

In adherence with the directive by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the federal executive council meeting did not hold.

The Taskforce has Monday announced the suspension of the council meeting until further notice.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman PTF-COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday announced additional measures by government to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Presidency had on Tuesday scaled down the number of personnel working in the Presidency Villa.

It said it was adhering to the current restriction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against gathering of not more than 50 persons at the same time at any venue.

It said it was also to maintain social distancing following the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Security Department were seen enforcing the restriction measure in the presidency. Anyone whose name was name was not on the list of those cleared to enter was politely turned back.