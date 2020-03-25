Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday resumed work, a Presidency source has confirmed.

According to the source, the President was in his office working but no government functionary came for the usual briefing.

The source who did not say the exact time the President resumed, however, said as at 2.30 pm, when the inquiry was made, Mr Buhari was in the office.

In adherence to the directive by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Federal Executive Council meeting did not hold today.

The task force had announced on Monday the suspension of the council meeting until further notice.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman PTF-COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday, announced additional measures by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidency had on Tuesday scaled down the number of personnel working at the Presidential Villa.

It said it was adhering to the current restriction in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) against gatherings of not more than 50 persons at the same time at any venue.

It said it was also to maintain social distancing following the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The security department was seen enforcing the restriction measure in the Presidency. Anyone whose name was not on the list of people cleared to enter the facility was politely turned back.