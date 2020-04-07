President Muhammadu Buhari has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been hospitalised over ”persistent symptoms” of Coronavirus, a quick recovery and restoration to full health.

The President’s solidarity message was conveyed via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

” President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles COVID-19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic,” the statement maintained.

President Buhari prayed that Prime Minister Johnson would soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Boris Johnson was taken to intensive care on Monday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street said.

Johnson has asked British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him, a Downing Street spokesman said.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The spokesman said the prime minister was moved on the advice of his medical team and is receiving “excellent care”.

“Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” said the spokesman.(NAN)